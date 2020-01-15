PA Congressmen on Articles of Impeachment and China Trade

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania Congressmen Dan Meuser talked with the Eyewitness News Washington Bureau about the Article of Impeachment to the Senate. He represents Carbon County, Columbia County, Lebanon County, Montour County, and Schuylkill County, as well as parts of Berks County, Luzerne County, and Northumberland County

PA Congressman Scott Perry- 10th Congressional District (Dauphin, Cumberland and York Counties on Articles of Impeachment.

PA Congressman John Joyce- 13th Congressional District on Impeachment and China Trade Deal. He represents 13th District Blair County, Huntingdon County, Bedford County, Fulton County, Franklin County, and Adams County. It also includes most of Somerset County, and parts of Westmoreland County, Cambria County, and Cumberland County.

Congressmen Meuser and Perry also spoke about the China Trade Deal.