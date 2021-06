WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Former West Hazleton police chief Brian Buglio is now the borough's official public safety director. Despite his guilty plea last week in federal court, the council voted unanimously Friday to approve his appointment.

"I'm sure there's some people that don't like him but everybody that we have spoken to all over town, all over everywhere give him support 100 percent because they know the kind of man that he is," said West Hazleton Mayor John Chura.