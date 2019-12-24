PA Live! Chopped Junior Contestant

PA Live

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local boy is taking his culinary dreams to the next level. 13-year-old Kaden Storm from Covington Township got to cook for the big leagues in an episode of Food Network’s ‘Chopped Junior’ that will air this week.

“It was very challenging. It’s something that I’ve really never done before so it was really difficult,” Storm said.

While being on national television was new to Storm, cooking was not. He started cooking in 5th grade, after he broke his arm.

“When I broke my arm it just put me in the kitchen more because I just couldn’t do anything else. That kind of just sparked the interest in cooking,” Storm said.

Storm calls the kitchen his happy place. One of the first items he cooked was steak.

“I burnt it to a crisp. I did it on the grill and you couldn’t even eat it,” he said.

Yet Storm kept cooking and two years later he was called to audition for ‘Chopped Junior’. The episode he is in was filmed in July. His mother, Kimberly Storm Ritter, is also a cook and has written a few cookbooks. She says she is extremely proud of her son.

“I think it’s in his blood honestly. I think he’s a better cook than I am. Honestly, I’ve used recipes in my cookbooks from him that he’s come up with and created on his own. So he’s a talent in his own right for sure,” Storm Ritter said.

Storm says he will keep auditioning for cooking shows and will keep cooking until he becomes a chef.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos