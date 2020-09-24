PA live! celebrates the first day of autumn in Jim Thorpe

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may be a socially-distanced one, but Wednesday night was the 5th annual Young Professionals Awards presented by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

And it was a special honor for a member of the Eyewitness News family this year. PA Live! co-host Chris Bohinski took home the Young Professional Inspiration award. The award started three years ago and is usually a surprise to the recipient. Each winner is nominated by peers, recognizing the bright future of the area.