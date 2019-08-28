1  of  2
Breaking News
Move underway to close S.C.I. Retreat Lawsuit filed against Diocese of Scranton alleging sexual abuse by priest

PA Live: Back to School Style

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The kids are back in school… Or they’re about to be.

To help moms stay stylish… Style Expert Elizabeth Jones IS HERE!

Tips to keep mom stylish and on point for the back to school year –

No need to sacrifice comfort for style – here are a few tips and tricks we have.

           1.    Stylish options for on the go

           2   Accessorize

           3   Keep a bag in your car with stylish accessories

           4.   Make shoes your statement while staying comfortable

           5.   Cut  down styling time

           6. Made to measure denim

           7.   Rock a hat

           8.   Use subscription services

Website: www.elizabethjonesstyling.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos