PA Live: Baby’s Nutrition the First 100 Days

The time from conception to a child’s second birthday is the most important 1,000 days of their life, as these initial months are vital developmental periods during which babies’ brains and bodies need the right fuel to grow. Joining us is Dr. Christina Valentine, MD, MS, RD, FAAP, Medical Director of Reckitt Benckiser/Mead Johnson Nutrition, North America and Lucille Beseler, MS, RDN, LDN, CDE, Registered Dietician and President, Family Nutrition Center of South Florida, to discuss the importance of nutrition during a baby’s first 1,000 days.
