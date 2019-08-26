PA Live: An Evening in CASABlanca

Breaking News
An evening in Casablanca

Thursday, September 19, 2019

6:00 PM  9:00 PM https://luzernecasa.org/casablanca

Forty Fort Airport2001 Wyoming Avenue Wyoming, PA, 18644United States

For the fourth year, An Evening in CASAblanca will bring together business leaders, politicians, volunteers, donors, and friends in support of a single mission — to provide a court-appointed special advocate to each and every abused and neglected child in the Luzerne County foster care system.

We invite you to join us as we transform the Forty Fort Airport into Rick’s Café Américain. There you will experience a magical evening of music, laughter, gaming tables, amazing refreshments and delicious cuisine, and inspiring stories which will shine light on the importance of CASA’s mission.

Thursday, September 19, 2019
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Forty Fort Airport

https://luzernecasa.org/casablanca

