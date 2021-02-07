Supper Puppy Bowl

PA live! 2021 Blaise Alexander Super Puppy Bowl

PA Live
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2021 Super Puppy Bowl is here! Watch the puppies and kittens roam around their personal football field with PA Live!

The kittens and puppies from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, in Lackawanna County, will be available for adoption after an adoption application is submitted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories