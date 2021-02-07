PA live! 2021 Blaise Alexander Super Puppy Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The 2021 Super Puppy Bowl is here! Watch the puppies and kittens roam around their personal football field with PA Live!
The kittens and puppies from the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, in Lackawanna County, will be available for adoption after an adoption application is submitted.
