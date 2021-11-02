Owl Banding Update

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroudsburg Borough Council is in the works with several other municipalities propose an ordinance that would decriminalize marijuana.

Because it's a borough, not a city, Stroudsburg Borough has to partner with and get approval from Stroud Township, Stroud Regional Police Department, and Middle Smithfield Township before it can pass. If approved, all locations will create a joint ordinance so it will be uniformly enacted.