PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Ovation Playhouse’s upcoming performance of Mary Poppins: Camille Reinecke (“Mary Poppins”), Jordan Paris (“Michael Banks”), and Lily Brooks (“Jane Banks”).

The guests perform “Practically Perfect” from the show.

They also describe Mary Poppins, and talk about the similarities and differences between the musical and the film, and talk about how excited they are for the show.

Make sure to catch Mary Poppins at Dallas Middle School on September 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 7:00 p.m. or September 24 at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, and to purchase your tickets, visit Ovation.ticketleap.com or call 570-846-0707.