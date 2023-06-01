PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris spoke with the director of Ovation Playhouse’s upcoming production of Big Fish, Michael Marone.

Big Fish is based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film by Tim Burton, both of the same name, which follows Edward Bloom, a tall tale-telling traveling salesman who lives his life to its fullest, and how that affects his relationship with his son Will, who is about to have a child of his own.

Mike talks about the cast, featuring 30 talented performers of all ages.

He also describes the show’s heart, humor, and extraordinary music performed by a 10-piece orchestra.

Catch Big Fish on June 7th and 8th at 7:00 p.m. and June 11th at 2:00 p.m. at Dallas Middle School. Purchase your tickets at Ovation.ticketleap.com or by calling 570-846-0707.