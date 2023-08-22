PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Lori Chaffers and Carlene Gula from Outreach Works.

The guests speak on Outreach Works’ mission, to offer a variety of programs to promote family stability and economic self-sufficiency.

They also describe the upcoming Children’s Career Fair, and explain the benefits of kids learning about careers at a young age.

They even list some of the local businesses and colleges planning to attend the event, and describe what the fair offers for parents.

They also describe what you can expect at the fair.

The children’s career fair takes place on Saturday, August 26th at Outreach Center for Community Resources in Scranton from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Courtesy: Outreach Works

For more information, visit OutreachWorks.org, find @OutreachWorks on Facebook, or call 570-703-0040.