PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Carlene Gula and Chrissy Colon from Outreach, as well as Fran Langan, Ed. D, from Keystone College.

Outreach is hosting an event on October 27 at Keystone College Theater at Brooks Building called Children’s Issues in a Changing World 2023: Resiliency Matters.

The guests explain how the idea for the conference came about, list what they hope to accomplish.

There will also be continuing education credits offered.

For more information, visit Outreachworks.org, find @OutreachWorks on Social Media, or contact Carlene at 570-558-7584 or cgula@outreachworks.org.