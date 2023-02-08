PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Jennifer Shoemaker from the Outreach Center for Community Resources and Lieutenant Timothy Budgeon from the Department of Corrections to promote their upcoming job fair.

They talk about why there is a need for a Department of Corrections Job Fair, the benefits of working with the Department of Corrections, and how non-profits are helping the job fair.

Anyone who needs resume help ahead of the fair can reach out to Jennifer and the LEAD program. To do so, email Jennifer at jshoemaker@outreachworks.org or call 570-703-0049.

The job fair will take place on February 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Scranton. In the event of snow, the fair will be held on February 17.

For more information on the job fair, call 570-348-6484 or visit Outreach’s Facebook page.