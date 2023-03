PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris gave a special shout out to Our Lady of Hope Parish.

The Wilkes-Barre parish will be holding a novena to Saint Anthony of Padua every Tuesday.

This devotion will take place on 13 consecutive Tuesdays, starting next Tuesday, March 21, until June 13.

The theme for this year’s novena is Reflections of Life After Death

For more information, visit Our Lady of Hope’s website or call (570) 824-7832.