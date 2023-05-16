PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Chris spoke with Katrina Gentner and Beccie June of Our Brother’s Keeper, a local non-profit with a mission of memorializing community members and loved ones who have lost their lives to addiction and alcoholism. To learn more, visit the Facebook page.
Our Brother’s Keeper: How one non-profit is raising awareness about addiction in our area
by: Rachel Malak, Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
