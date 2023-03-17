PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle Riley from the Osterhout Free Library and Ahmad Ali from the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber.

Michelle and Ahmad talk about the upcoming collaboration between the library and the chamber: All Fore Books Mini Golf Classic.

All Fore Books Minmi Golf Classic is an annual event that sets up 18 unique holes to be played through the library.

Michelle and Ahmad explain the “hole in one challenge,” and explain to viewers that all proceeds raised will benefit children’s programs at the Osterhout.

For more information, visit the Osterhout Library’s website and get your tickets at All Fore Books’ eventbrite page.