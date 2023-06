PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michelle Riley and Linda Kubiak, who are Friends of the Osterhout Free Library.

Linda and Michelle talk about the annual tent book sale that the library is hosting, beginning this Friday, June 9th, and what the money from the tent sale will support.

For more information, visit osterhout.info, call 570-823-0156, or find @osterhoutfreelibrary on social media.