PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Rusty Fender, a friend of a NASA employee named Glynn Lunney.

Glynn was an employee of NASA since it was first created in 1958. He was a flight director during the Gemini and Apollo program, and worked through historical moments such as the Apollo 11 Lunar Ascent and the pivotal hours of the Apollo 13 Crisis.

Unfortunately, Glynn passed away in March of 2023. To honor his life’s work, a street in Old Forge is being renamed as Glynn Lunney Street, with the dedication taking place Thursday, June 8th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Old Forge Borough Building.

Rusty talks about how difficult it was to accomplish this dedication, and why Old forged seemed so receptive to his pitch now after his previous attempts in 1986, 1992, 1998, and 2022 were shot down.

He also describes how Glynn’s family feels about the honor.

Make sure to think about Glynn’s accomplishments every time you drive past his street.

All of us at PA live! are thrilled to have such an important man hail from the area, and are “over the moon” that he is being honored with a street name.