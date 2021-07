SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has charged Ahmyr Younger, age 19 of Kingston, with illegal possession of a firearm.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, a criminal complaint alleges that on June 30, 2021, Younger illegally possessed a 9mm handgun after having been previously convicted of a felony.