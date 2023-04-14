PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jesse Ergott and Sarah Effertz about NeighborWorks’ upcoming Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby party.

Jesse and Sarah describe some of the party’s finest features, including a cigar lounge, a bourbon bar, a silent auction, and some live entertainment.

Jesse talks about what NeighborWorks Northeastern PA does and who they serve, while Sarah explains what her goal is in hosting this fun event.

The party will take place on May 6, 2023 at 5:00 at the Country Club of Scranton. Purchase your tickets by visiting NeighborWorks’ website.