PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Brenda Sachleben and Bobby Maso from the Nuremburg Community Players on their upcoming production of Keeping up Appearances.

Brenda and Bobby talk about how she feels being the first community theater in the USA to perform Keeping up Appearances.

They also describe the talented cast of the show.

Additionally, the Nuremburg Community Players are celebrating their 40th anniversary, so Brenda and Bobby talk about the company’s history.

Catch Keeping up Appearances Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 at 3:00 p.m. at The Emerson Theater. Purchase your tickets at the Nuremburg Community Players’ website.