PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the talented team behind the Nuremberg Community Players’ upcoming production of Christmas is Here Again: director Todd Statuo, assistant director Dave Moses, and Natalie Moses, who plays Sophiana.

The guests discuss the plot of the Christmas musical, filled to the brim with a huge cast who are excited to perform this holiday story.

They also tease some of the songs and choreography you’ll see in the performance.

Make sure to catch Christmas is Here Again at the Emerson Theater on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. or on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

For more information, call 877-718-7894, or visit the Nuremberg Community Players’ website or Facebook page.