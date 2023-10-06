PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Chandra Keyser and Harold Roach from the Nuremberg Community Players.

The players are proud to present the Rocky Horror Picture Show for the second year in a row! Chandra will be playing Janet, while Harold will be playing Brad.

The guests explain why they are performing Rocky a second time, and confirm that it’s just as much fun doing the Time Warp again as it was the first time.

The show takes place on October 13, 14, and 15 at 283 Hazle Street in Nuremberg. For more information, call 887-718-7894 or visit NurembergCommunityPlayers.Weebly.com.