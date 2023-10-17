PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Amber E. Denmon from Penn State Extension.

Amber, a registered dietitian, will be hosting an upcoming workshop called Let’s Cook Charcuterie Boards, taking place online on Wednesday, October 18, at 6:00 p.m.

Amber discusses her other “Let’s Cook” classes.

Amber also lists what you will learn in her charcuterie class:

The basic components of a charcuterie board

Recipe ideas to make a charcuterie board for entertaining

How to make your charcuterie board healthy

In the video below, Amber and Chris craft a tasty looking charcuterie board, and teases some of the dishes she will make on Wednesday’s class.

For more information, email azd241@psu.edu or call 570-666-9011.