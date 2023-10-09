PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kingston-based author Sawyer Green.

Sawyer describes his new children’s Halloween book, Noseferatu, the smelliest vampire story ever told!

The book follows Orin the snooty vampire and his bat sidekick Wesley, searching the world for the greatest smells it has to offer.

Sawyer discusses what inspired him to write, and explains his writing process.

For more information, visit TheSawyerGreen.com, @IAmSawyerGreen on Facebook, or @TheSawyerGreen on Instagram, and use the code ORIN20 for 20% off!