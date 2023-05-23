PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Kade Nugent, Hailey Miller, and Landree Burmeister from the Northwest Area High School Aevidum Club.

“Aevidum” means “I’ve got your back.” The word was created by students after losing a classmate to suicide. The club’s messaige has evolved into a nationwide movement.

The students talk about how having a mental health awareness club on campus helps the community.

They also describe the sort of activities the student driven club has planned throughout May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month,

They also explain what someone can do or who they can turn to if they need a friend.

For more information, visit Aevidum.org