Northern Saw-whet Owl Banding with Chris at Lackawanna State Park

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Halloween is this weekend which means very soon a lot of pumpkins will be thrown away. But even before this week, pumpkins have been going bad faster than usual this year.

"We've had so much rain, the ones we picked early in September are much healthier, I think they'll last longer. Anything we picked later, they look beautiful in a bin, you wait a week later and go back, you see them forming mold and getting soft and going bad. It's because they're just so full of water," explained John Lucas, Owner, Lucas Farms.