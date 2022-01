HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Marty Flynn is planning to introduce legislation that would allow drivers to pay PA Turnpike tolls with apps such as Venmo and PayPal.

In a memorandum, Senator Flynn says the legislation would allow the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to accept PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle as a valid form of payment for tolls on the turnpike.