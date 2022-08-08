PA Live (WBRE) — The KAIGAN Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Drums PA dedicated to providing awareness, research and support for juvenile kidney patients. The KAIGAN Foundation was established in 2016 after our son, Kellen Jumper Warner, was diagnosed with a rare and incurable kidney disease called “IGA Nephropathy with Crescents.” Learn more on their website, TheKaiganFoundation.com.
Non-profit providing awareness, research and support for juvenile kidney patients
by: Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
PA live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about PA live! Look here before contacting us, you might just find what you need.PA live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign an on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the forms below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.Download the On-Air Waiver
Download the Content License Agreement