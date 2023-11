PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel welcomes a very special ghost, er, guest co-host: Nick Hart!

Nick is best known as the voice of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The iconic play-by-play broadcaster has made himself into an NEPA legend.

Nick and Rachel run through some pageant questions, the trending topics, the Instapoll, and more!

Thanks for hosting today, Nick!