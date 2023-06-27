PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Kara spoke with Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch, author of the children’s book Your Magic to benefit A Moment of Magic.

A Moment of Magic provides fun and empowering experiences, bringing costumed characters into children’s hospitals.

Kylee talks about what we can expect from her book, and how it lives up to the words “Brave,” “Strong,” and “Fearless.” Her story’s message is “whatever it is that makes you ‘you,’ that’s your superpower.”

She also talks about how it all connects with A Moment of Magic.

For more information, visit AMomentOfMagic.org/YourMagic.