PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Kim Meckwood, inventor of the Click & Carry.

The Click & Carry is a small piece of plastic that allows you to lift multiple things with one hand, helping you with organization, comfort, and versatility.

Kim describes her invention process, and how she feels now that the click and carry has taken off.

Kim talks about her time on Shark Tank, where she promoted the Click & Carry.

Buy your Click & Carry at clickandcarry.com.