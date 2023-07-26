PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Paul Stevenson and Grace Kowalski from NEPA Summer in the City, as well as Clancy Harrison from The Food Dignity Movement.

The guests explain what their nonprofit is is, and discuss what to expect at their biggest fundraiser of the year: NEPA’s Day Downtown festival.

They also talk about where their proceeds will go — Food Dignity Movement — how they serve the northeastern PA region.

Be sure to keep an eye on upcoming NEPA’s Summer in the City events, including a Designer Purse Bingo.

Make sure to head to NEPA’s Day Downtown on Saturday any time from 12:00 until 8:00 p.m.

For more information, visit nepa-sitc.square.site, call 570-507-0040, or visit Summer in the City’s Facebook page.