PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ekat Pereya and Bridget Gelderman from the NEPA Young Musicians Program.

Ekat and Bridget spoke about the upcoming NEPA Young Musicians Showcase, which will be held this Saturday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m. at the Creative Compound in Honesdale.

To get involved, visit the NEPA Young Musicians Program’s Facebook Page and send them a message.