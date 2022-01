WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 100 people are forced from the place they called home after a deadly fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Center City. The fire began on the third floor of what's called Redington Hotel-Efficiencies. It's part of the Genetti Hotel and Conference Center complex at Market Street and Pennsylvania Boulevard.