PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Matthew Helring from the NEPA Reptile Expo.

Matthew brings some not-so-furry friends onto the show with him.

Matthew also shares some information on snakes, and explains why not all snakes are scary.

Matthew talks about the Electric City Reptile Expo taking place in Scranton next weekend. He describes the huge success of the first expo, and describes the kind of vendors who will be there.

Matthew also explains why he loves reptiles so much.

The expo will take place on July 29th at 100 Adams Avenue in Scranton. For more information, visit the NEPA Reptile Expo’s Facebook page.