PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Matthew Helring from the NEPA Reptile Expo.

Matthew talks about the upcoming Electric City Reptile Expo on March 18 at the Hilton Conference Center in Scranton.

Matthew explains what a reptile expo is, and talks about what animals, reptiles or otherwise, you might see at the expo.

He also describes what makes reptiles good pet options, and which reptile pets are most popular.

Finally, Matthew explains why he isn’t afraid of snakes as he handles one live on the show. He even helps Rachel and Chris put the snake on their shoulders.

For more information, visit the NEPA Reptile Expo’s website.