PA live! (WBRE) — With the Lenten almost here, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jim Mirabelli from NEPA Pizza Review to let you know what pizza places to try during your meat-free Fridays.

Jim talks about how his NEPA Pizza Review began, how the pandemic affected his blog, and what makes NEPA pizza so special.

Jim also talks about his background as a professional pizza maker and how that affects his work.

All the while, Jim makes a Detroit style pizza with Chris and Rachel in the PA Live! kitchen. Check out the recipe below.

For more information, visit NEPA Pizza Review.