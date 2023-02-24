PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live, Chris and Rachel spoke with Nancy and Adam from the NEPA Philharmonic.

Nancy and Adam talk about their upcoming Discovering Bruce Reiprich concert on March 11 at 8:00 p.m. at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts at Wyoming Seminary.

The string-instrument centric concert will feature performances of world famous music, including Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, Debussy’s Danses Sacrées et Profanes, Grieg’s Holberg Suite, and more.

During the concert, they will also perform pieces by living composers: Jessie Montgomery and Bruce Reiprich, who composed When Quiet Comes, composed in 2021.

Nancy and Adam also talk about the events taking place before and after the concert: An on-stage pre-concert talk and a meet & greet after the show.

For more information, visit the NEPA Philharmonic’s website.