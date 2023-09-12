PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with PGA Tour Golfer Brandon Matthews.

Brandon is excited to host the upcoming third annual NEPA Invitational, coming up at the Country Club of Scranton.

Brandon reflects on returning to his hometown after making it big in the pros, and how Dupont prepared him for the PGA.

It’s important to Brandon to to help raise money for charities with golf. He lists some of the charities that the invitational will be supporting.

Courtesy: NEPA Invitational

You don’t have to be a golfer to enjoy the invitational. You can come as a spectator and watch for free!

The weekend of golf begins on Friday, September 22, with the Dinner with the Pros event. The rest of the Invitational takes place on September 23rd and 24th. For more information, visit NEPAInvitational.com.