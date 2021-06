WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In honor of Pride Month, the James v. Brown Library in Williamsport has a display of LGBTQ+ books for children which has sparked controversy on whether they should stay out.

During Tuesday's meeting, Vice Chair of the Lycoming County Commissioners Tony Mussare brought up the books displayed in the children's library, saying they aren't age appropriate. But after checking out the content, Mussare changed his perspective on some, but not all.