PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel and Nick spoke with Gabby Carpenter from the Diamond City Figure Skating Club, Amy Frederick, Gabby’s coach, and Jason Jarecki, general manager of Toyota Sportsplex.

Gabby has been skating for over ten years, and she’s the first skater in the history of the Diamond City Figure Skating Club to compete at a qualifying level.

Gabby is training for the 2024 Eastern Sectional Finals in Coral Springs Florida, which is taking place on Wednesday. The last time a NEPA skater made it this far was Olympic skater Adam Rippon!

Gabby discusses her training routine. She is training at the Toyota Sportsplex. It’s not just for hockey!

You can cheer Gabby on even if you can’t make it to Florida by streaming her events at USFigureSkatingFanZone.com. Good luck, Gabby!

For more information, visit DiamondCityFigureSkatingClub.org or find @DiamondCityFigureStating on Facebook.