PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with NEPA country star Gracie Jane Sinclair.

Gracie talks about her exciting upcoming performance opening for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at Mohegan Pennsylvania on July 28th.

Gracie also talks about her musical career.

Gracie also performs three of her original songs on the show. First, she sings “Never Make You Stay.”

Next, she performs “I Wish I Could Just Leave” in the video below. She also talks about her songwriting process, and she explains how she’s been writing music her whole life!

Finally, Gracie plays “Those Eyes.” Check it out!

To hear more of Gracie’s work, visit her YouTube place.