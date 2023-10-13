PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the NEPA BigWigs.

Chris and Rachel are part of the NEPA BigWigs team, raising funds to support the awareness, research, treatment, and funding for those touched by Breast Cancer.

If you donate to BigWigs by October 31st, you can help the 2023 Susan G. Komen Greater Philadelphia More than Pink Walk support the awareness, research, treatment, and funding for those touched by Breast Cancer.

Then, Chris and Rachel introduce their NEPA Big Wigs, decked out in fashionable pink wigs for Breast Cancer Awareness!

First, Kara Hart from The New Hot 97.1 rocks a pink wig. Kara, the group’s ringleader, describes how she feels in the wig, and explains what makes her so passionate about the fundraiser.

Next, Valentine from The New Hoy 97.1 describes his pink, chic style, and explains how the wig brings out a new side of him.

Then, Sarah Harris from Visit Luzerne County shows off her pink wig, and explains why it’s important for our community to collectively lean into charity work.

Make sure to donated to Chris’s team and to Rachel’s team!

For more information, visit hot971radio.com or find @hot971radio on social media.