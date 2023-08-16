PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Miranda Pace and Todd Pousley from NeighborWorks NEPA.

The guests talk about the West Scranton Fall Festival, which is returning for its second year.

They explain why NeighborWorks is putting on this event, and describes why community participation is so important.

They also describe NeighborWorks’ broader plans for improving West Stranton, and explain how the Fall Festival fits in.

The guests also describe what you can expect at the festival.

The West Scranton Fall Festival is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, September 16 at Clover Field from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., before moving to Allen Park from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for the second part of the festival.

For more information, visit nwnepa.org, find NeighborWorks on Facebook, or call 570-558-2490.