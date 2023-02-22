PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with David Yonki, the First Vice President of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch, in honor of Black History Month.
David discusses what NAACP has planned for the remainder of Black History Month:
- On February 24 at 4:00 p.m. at the CYC, Kids from Kindergarten to 3rd Grade will be reading a book called Martin Luther King Jr.: A Peaceful Leader.
- On, February 25 there will be the First Annual Historical Poetry and Writer’s Event from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Gather Place.