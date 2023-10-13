PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Amber Viola and Brenda Johnson from NAACP Lackawanna County Branch.

NAACP will be holding their Inaugural Freedom Fund Gala for the NAACP on October 21 at 6:00 p.m. at Fiorelli’s Catering.

The goals for the gala are to provide scholarships for students, grants for Black entrepreneurs, resources for when a disaster hits, and youth-oriented programs.

The guests also list some of NAACP’s areas of focus, which include:

Race and justice

Education innovation

Environmental climate justice

Inclusive economy

Health and well-being

Next generation leadership

Advocacy and litigation.

Rick Cephas, the president of Lackawanna NAACP, also makes a special appearance on the show, where he rocks a pink wig!

For more information, visit NAACPlcb.org, call 272-267-9498, or find NAACP Lackawanna’s Facebook Page.