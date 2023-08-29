PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Rose Daniels and Daryl Lewis from NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch 2306.

The guests talk about the upcoming Freedom Fund Banquet, the branch’s biggest fund raiser of the year.

They explain the purpose of the event, and describe what to expect, including comedians, dancing, and the best food Genetti’s has to offer.

They also talk about paying tribute to the late Ron Felton, a community leader for the NAACP who recently passed away.

They also explain what the funds raised from the event will be used for.

the event will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Geneti’s Ballroom in Wilkes-Barre at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, find @DiamondCityNAACP on Facebook or email wbnaacp2306@gmail.com.