PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Mx. Jacob Kelly, founder of Mx. Kelley Queer Education LLC.

Jacob talks the upcoming Trans Day of Visibility on March 31 and what it means to them.

Images Courtesy of: Mx. Kelly Queer Education LLC

Jacob also explains the importance of learning about the experiences of trans and non-binary folk, and explains how you can get involved in supporting them throughout the area.